Xonic Golf Inc.: XONIC ITQ RECOGNIZED AS OFFICIAL AI QUICK TIP CADDIE APP OF PGA OF ONTARIO

PGA Professionals and the golf industry to benefit from this new AI technology

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xonic GolfTM announces a partnership with the PGA of Ontario, recognizing Xonic's new iTQTM as the Official AI Quick Tip Caddie App of the PGA of Ontario.

"The PGA of Ontario sees Xonic's iTQ as being a pivotal tool in the golf industry's efforts to help drive golfer retention and participation rates," said Michael Moniz, President of the PGA of Ontario. "Maintaining this trajectory is an important objective for all of us who support our highly-skilled PGA Professionals."

The iTQ is golf's first ever AI powered quick tip caddie app. It is customized to each golfer and their swing, providing golfers with real-time, PGA professional quick fixes and tips, while they play. Amateur golfers can now get instant help with their game when something goes wrong mid-round.

"Xonic is pleased to be partnering with the PGA of Ontario, as both of our organizations work together to support the continued growth of the golf industry and the incredible work that all the PGA Professionals do," said Eileen Jurczak, Founder and CEO of Xonic Golf.

Xonic's iTQ was featured on TSN Golf Talk Canada and in SCOREGolf, which both highlighted the positive feedback the app is receiving from a number of Class A PGA Professionals.

"As a full-time teaching professional for the past 18 years, I recently tried the iTQ for myself to see what it was all about", said Bradlee Ryall, owner of the Bradlee Ryall Golf Academy in Ontario and Class A PGA Pro. "It really is a great concept that doesn't take away the need for lessons. The iTQ simply gives golfers quick band-aids for them to use on the golf course; the app has no lessons or practice drills."

Many PGA Professionals see the benefits of their students using the iTQ during their round, as a tool that will complement their lessons.

"The iTQ is a great tool to help me give my students more effective lessons," said Dustin Kerr-Taylor, Head Golf Professional at Beacon Hall Golf Club and Class A PGA Pro. "The iTQ makes my students more aware of what they have been struggling with, and knowing which iTQ tips helped them allows me to narrow the focus of the lesson and provide them with immediate results."

Visit xonicgolf.com to learn more.

About Xonic Golf:

Xonic (pronounced ex-onic) is the first female-founded golf technology startup in Canada. Xonic creates and builds solutions for the golf industry, using technology to improve the player experience for all golfers.

About the PGA of Ontario:

Established in 1911, the PGA of Canada is the second oldest and third largest professional golf association in the world. The PGA of Ontario is the largest of nine PGA of Canada Zones, comprising roughly 1300 golf professionals and over 350 golf facilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816113/Xonic_Golf_Inc__XONIC_ITQ_RECOGNIZED_AS_OFFICIAL_AI_QUICK_TIP_CA.jpg

Press Contact:Eileen Jurczak, eileen.jurczak@xonicgolf.com.