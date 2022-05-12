Tatu City / Rendeavour: CCI Global to occupy largest contact centre in Kenya at Tatu City

TATU CITY, Kenya, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating more than 4,000 jobs for Kenyans.

CCI's facility will be developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private development company specialising in turnkey construction. The five-story tower is custom designed for CCI, with training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees.

CCI has grown rapidly in Kenya since entering the market in 2016, specialising in the operation of outbound, inbound and web chat multi-channel contact centres, serving leading international brands, primarily in the mobile, technology, telecommunications and financial industry sectors.

CCI's expansion comes amid unprecedented demand for the company's young, highly skilled workforce in Kenya, which has swelled to over 2,000 agents in the last 12 months. The facility at Tatu City, scheduled for completion in Q4 2023, will double the firm's capacity to more than 4,000 seats in a single location.

"CCI's business in Kenya, which serves well-known American, British, Australian and other international brands, continues to accelerate, thanks to our dynamic workforce, quality assurance and operational excellence," said Mark Chana, CCI's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to build CCI's home at Tatu City, in a business-friendly environment that focuses on the welfare of our employees."

CCI's contact centre will provide business process outsourcing, or BPO, that supports the whole customer lifecycle in both traditional voice interactions as well as digital.

The Grade A office building with five floors and two levels of underground parking will anchor Tatu Central, the business district of Tatu City.

"The building is custom-designed for CCI, with large floor plates for flexible call centre operations, rapid lifts for seamless shift changes, ample natural light and employee welfare at its core," said Greg Pearson, co-founder and CEO of GREA. "We are pleased to develop this spectacular building for a world-class client like CCI in Africa."

As part of the development, Tatu City, which is owned and developed by Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, will construct a transport hub to accommodate CCI's thousands of employees.

"The Tatu City ecosystem - with homes, businesses, schools, parks and other amenities - is the ideal location for CCI's operations and employees," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour. "A first mover in all aspects, CCI embodies the global shift of businesses from congested urban areas to decentralised environments like Tatu City that provide live-work-play solutions for employees and investors alike."

The CCI office at Tatu City is the latest in a strategic partnership between GREA and Rendeavour, which spans commercial, warehousing and logistics developments at Rendeavour's new cities in East and West Africa.

About CCI Global (www.cciglobal.com)

CCI Global is Africa's largest provider of customer management services to the international market. The CCI group of companies provides Business Process Outsourcing services, including consumer sales, service, and digital customer management strategies to some of the leading brands in the UK, Australia, and Africa in the mobile technology, telecommunications, financial services, retail, and leisure sectors.

About Gateway Real Estate Africa ( https://greafrica.group/ )

Gateway Real Estate Africa is a private real estate development company specialising in the turnkey construction of accommodation for multinational corporates and retailers wishing to expand their operations on the African continent. For qualifying investors, Gateway Real Estate Africa provides direct real estate exposure to high-yielding US-dollar denominated rental income streams and robust growth potential.

About Tatu City (www.tatucity.com)

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi's doorstep with homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, medical clinic, nature areas and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Tatu City's schools educate thousands of students daily, a range of homes suits all incomes and more than 60 businesses thrive in the country's first operational Special Economic Zone. Located 30 minutes from Westlands, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans in a live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816744/CCI_Tatu_City.jpg