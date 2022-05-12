SKY Technology: Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play's Token Listed on MEXC Global

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global-one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Following its cryptocurrency listing on MEXC Global, SKY Technology will release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY Play-an easy NFT business platform-and will accelerate its listings on other global cryptocurrency exchanges. Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, starting with eP2E games-the company will collaborate with industry-leading partners to expand its content services in various fields, such as movies, music, sports, and art.

Coin Grid, a eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game, is the first hitter that will be serviced on SKY Play, in conjunction with SKP. During an alpha test last month, Coin Grid received positive feedback from game users, as an easy NFT game that everyone can enjoy. Coin Grid will be released for global service in the first half of this year.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKY Technology said, "We will deliver more eP2E games and easy NFT services in industries other than IT and gaming, in addition to Coin Grid. The SKP's ecosystem will be enlarged, and the SKY Play platform's reliability and accessibility will be continuously improved".

SKY Play

Starting with easy P2E games, SKY Play will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including games, sports, education, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX. SKY Play will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with more than 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services, including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.