Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV: SLMN) (ASX: SLM) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") announces the upgrading of its listing on the OTC from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). As a result, effective May 11th, 2022, the Company's common shares will start trading on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "SLMFF". Solis' common shares will continue to trade on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange.

By listing on the OTCQB, Solis' current and new U.S. investors now have greater access, ease of trading, current financial disclosures and real-time level 2 quotes on the Company. Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance the Company's accessibility to U.S. investors and to increase liquidity and visibility in the United States. OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The Company is earning into a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

For further information please contact:

Jason Cubitt

President and CEO

Solis Minerals Ltd.

+01 (604) 209 1658

Stephen Moloney

Investor Relations

Corporate Storytime

+61 (0) 403 222 052

