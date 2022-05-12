Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, announced that the Company, and Beacon Securities Limited and National Bank Financial Inc., the co-lead underwriters for the previously announced bought deal offering of units (the "Offering") of the Company as described in the Company's press releases of May 4, 2022 and May 5, 2022, have mutually agreed to terminate the Offering.

Following the press release dated May 9, 2022, good natured® was seeking a 5 business day extension of the time period to file the prospectus supplement for the Offering. However, the Company has notified the underwriting syndicate for the Offering that despite its best efforts, the Company will not be able to prepare and file a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus dated January 19, 2022 on or before Friday May 13, 2022.

The Company remains in discussions with its primary lender regarding a plan to resolve an apparent breach of its fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR) covenant for the period ended December 31, 2021. A confirmed breach of the FCCR covenant would impact the classification of debt obligations in the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on May 2, 2022.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

