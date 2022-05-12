Listing of Invalda INVL additional shares on Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB Invalda INVL and to list its 69 479additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Secondary List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB "Invalda INVL" will be listed on May 13, 2022. Thus, altogether 12 048 052 shares of AB "Invalda INVL" (ISIN: LT0000102279) will be traded under the trading code IVL1L as from May 13. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.