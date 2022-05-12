4S Mapper has developed the Car-free Street Mapping solution (CfSM), a magical technology that can determine the condition of the road surface on a clean road by erasing only the images of vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005384/en/

The most difficult part when using pictures taken of roads via satellites or drones to check road conditions is that the roads are full of cars. Needless to say, the maps become overcrowded with cars, and the lanes are not clearly visible either. For this reason, most general maps are based on traditional maps (vectors) made up of points, lines, and planes rather than on satellite (raster) picture-based maps.

However, when creating a roadmap based on drone data, CfSM (hereafter "Car-free"), an image processing solution, secures accurate actual road surface information by automatically removing only the images of vehicles on the road using deep-learning technology. Car-free has two strong advantages. One is that it uses a general drone that is easily used. Another is it is able to obtain data for all lanes at once. Car-free is attracting attention as it can be used to obtain optimal data sets for creating precise maps for autonomous vehicles as well as a maintenance guide for old roads.

Lee Seung-ho, CEO of 4S Mapper, said, "We have developed a technology that can inspect the road surface condition with just one shot, utilizing the drone shooting method, vehicle movement, deep learning, and photogrammetry." He also said, "In addition to being able to easily obtain road information at a price less than 1/10 of the cost of an expensive sensor, it is possible to effectively obtain road surface information without controlling road traffic or taking increasing safety risks by sending out personnel to directly inspect the road."

4S Mapper has participated in car-free road map production together with the Seoul Metropolitan Government. In recognition of its technology, it was selected as a cooperation partner for the construction of and following upgrade projects for the drone demonstration city hosted by Seongnam City and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport for 2021 and 2022 consecutively.

Car-free grabbed the attention of drone makers at CES 2022 and received interest from government agencies and companies in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, and Spain at MWC 2022 in Barcelona. As the first step in their foray into international business, 4S Mapper recently signed an MOU with Airborne Advanced Technology (AAT), a Spanish company which monitors forest fires using helicopters, proving the unlimited expandability of their technology.

4S Mapper will continue its participation in technology fairs to find partners for business expansion in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005384/en/

Contacts:

4S Mapper

Seungho Lee

rsqis@paran.com