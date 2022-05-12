Anzeige
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
12.05.2022 | 15:32
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held as a hybrid conference May 23-26, 2022.

Cinedigm Corp.

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Cinedigm Networks, is scheduled to present as follows:

Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: On demand as of 7:00 AM (ET)
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ba9e9237-016a-4c3e-aa2b-2868e7180785

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations.

Cinedigm's management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please register for the event at: www.hcwevents.com/globalconference. Additionally, you can reach out to the Investor Relations team by email at cinedigm@htir.net.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700464/Cinedigm-to-Present-Virtually-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference-May-24-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
