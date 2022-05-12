Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 12

12 May 2022

4basebio plc
(the "Company")

Directors' Dealings

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 12 May 2022, directors of the Company purchased shares in the Company as follows:

DirectorTotal Number of shares PurchasedAverage Price per Share (p)Beneficial Holding Following PurchaseBeneficial Holding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Heikki Lanckriet3,000470p1,252,45310.17%
David Roth4,000483.5p312,0002.53%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc+44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
finnCap Ltd (Broker)+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

  1. Name

1.Heikki Lanckriet

2. David Roth

2. Reason for notification

  1. Position/Status

1. Chief Executive Office

2. Chief Financial Officer

b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name 4basebio plc

b. LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument

    Identification Code ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
  2. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares
  3. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)
  1. 3,000 470p
  2. 3,000 480p

d. Aggregated information

1.
- Aggregated Volume 3,000
- Price 470p pence per share

2.
- Aggregated Volume 4,000
- Price 483.5p pence per share

e. Date of the transaction12/05/2022

f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

