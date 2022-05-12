4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 May 2022

4basebio plc

(the "Company")



Directors' Dealings

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 12 May 2022, directors of the Company purchased shares in the Company as follows:

Director Total Number of shares Purchased Average Price per Share (p) Beneficial Holding Following Purchase Beneficial Holding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Heikki Lanckriet 3,000 470p 1,252,453 10.17% David Roth 4,000 483.5p 312,000 2.53%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

