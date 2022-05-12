Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Videotec S.p.A.,a global provider of ruggedized video security solutions based in Italy.

Videotec's fixed and Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras are designed to withstand the extreme conditions and hazardous environments of critical infrastructure, specifically ports, energy and transportation, where video security is imperative. Videotec's portfolio enables security operators to have clear visibility across these settings to quickly detect and respond to abnormal events or dangerous situations, reducing safety threats and supporting business continuity.

"Protecting the security and operational continuity of critical infrastructure is vital to our cities and businesses," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "With Videotec's specialized suite of cameras, we're extending the breadth of our portfolio to help secure and support the demanding environments of these complex, essential industries."

The acquisition of Videotec complements Motorola Solutions' line of fixed video cameras, expanding its portfolio and reinforcing the company's position as a global leader in video security solutions.

"We're excited to join Motorola Solutions, bringing our technical expertise in extreme environment camera design to continue driving their mission as a global leader in video security," said Alessio Grotto, CEO, Videotec. "Together we will continue to innovate technologies that stand up to some of the most challenging conditions protecting people, enabling productivity and supporting business continuity for essential industries around the world."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security access control and command center software, bolstered by managed support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully integrate and operate Videotec. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

