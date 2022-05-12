Anzeige
12.05.2022
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bonds (UR 151124) admitted to trading on May 13, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                        Útgerðarfélag     
                              Reykjavíkur hf.   
2  Org. no:                       410998-2629      
3  LEI                          254900XZCGX2KU3LR016 
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                    UR 151124       
5  ISIN code                       IS0000033553     
6  CFI code                       DBFUGR        
7  FISN númer                      UTGERDARFELAG R/5.3 BD
                              20241115       
8  Bonds/bills:                     Bond         
9  Total issued amount                  Opin         
10 Total amount previously issued            0,-          
11 Amount issued at this time              1.360.000.000,-    
12 Denomination in CSD                  20.000.000,-     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange            Yes          
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                   Bullet Bond      
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                       ISK          
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                      November 15, 2021   
19 First ordinary installment date            November 15, 2024   
20 Total number of installments             1           
21 Installment frequency                 0           
22 Maturity date                     November 15, 2024   
23 Interest rate                     5,30%         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest               Simple Interest    
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                 30E/360        
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                  November 15, 2021   
32 First ordinary coupon date              May 15, 2022     
33 Coupon frequency                   2           
34 Total number of coupon payments            6           
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price               Clean price      
37 Clean price quote                   Remaining nominal   
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment    No          
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                        No          
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                      Yes          
46 Put option                      No          
47 Convertible                      No          
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)          No          
                             -----------------------
49 Additional information                Please refer to    
                              Icelandic version of 
                              Term Sheet.     
                             -----------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                   Yes          
51 Securities depository                 Nasdaq        
                              verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading     May 9, 2022      
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to   May 11, 2022     
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading             May 13, 2022     
55 Order book ID                     UR_151124       
56 Instrument subtype                  Corporate Bonds    
57 Market                        Iceland Cash Bond   
                              Trading       
58 List population name                 ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS  
59 Static volatility guards               No          
60 Dynamic volatility guards               No          
61 MiFIR identifier                   BOND - Bonds     
62 Bond type                       CRPB - Corporate Bond
