Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2022 | 16:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, May 12

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend

12 May 2022

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Thursday 19 May 2022
Record Date Friday 20 May 2022
Payment Date Friday 10 June 2022
Dividend per Share 0.063732 pounds per share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy Le Page
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.