Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend

12 May 2022

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Thursday 19 May 2022

Record Date Friday 20 May 2022

Payment Date Friday 10 June 2022

Dividend per Share 0.063732 pounds per share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andy Le Page

+44 (0) 1481 745001



Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/Alaina Wong - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000



Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com