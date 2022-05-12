Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Mean Finance, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) working to bring crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) to traditional banking workflows, announces a new bond system that will allow the protocol to purchase its own liquidity.

Mean Finance, listed on CoinMarketCap as MeanFi, uses Socean Streams to buy a stream of staked MEAN (sMEAN) unlocking over 14 days (b14sMEAN). This allows long-term buyers to purchase staked MEAN at a discount and provides Mean Finance with the ability to own and control its liquidity.

"This is an important step for Mean Finance," said MeanFi's CEO, Michel Triana. "By using Socean Streams, Mean Finance can not only reduce the cost of buying liquidity but also attract long-term investors and shut out short-term traders."

Triana adds that the new system will help control token supply inflation by distributing bonded tokens instead of regular ones. This will decrease the rate at which MeanFi's governance token inflates, creating a healthier environment for the protocol's price action.

"Our mission is to build positive-sum DeFi products," said Triana. "This is a great example and is thus something we're very proud to build. Both buyers and protocols benefit here. Buyers get to invest in their favorite protocols at a discount, and protocols get many benefits: they can control their own liquidity, reduce token supply inflation, and attract long-term investors."

Socean Streams is a product that allows protocols to buy their liquidity. It is available to any protocol that wishes to use it, and Mean Finance is one of the first protocols to do so.

What is Mean Finance?

Mean Finance, calling itself "a self-custody, permissionless & trustless bank," is a DeFi protocol built on the Solana blockchain, allowing users to earn interest on their digital assets.

Mean Finance says it's bringing traditional banking workflows to the world of crypto, allowing users to do things like open savings accounts, take out loans, earn interest on their digital assets, and even pay recurring bills with cryptocurrency.

"MeanFi does to money what Spotify did to music, and what Uber did to taxis," says Triana. "With MeanFi, you are the bank. You own your data. No one can tell you what to do with your money. You're in control."

Since its launch in December 2021, MeanFi has been available on major centralized and decentralized exchanges such as Gate.io, MEXC, and BitMart, according to CoinMarketCap. Its diluted market capitalization is currently over $70 million.

Mean Finance says its users can easily and securely create and manage international accounts with multiple assets, as well as access a variety of capital products like deep liquidity markets and a decentralized exchange.

In addition to traditional banking services, MeanFi says it also offers unique features for DAOs, projects, and organizations, such as asset and risk management tools like Multi-signature (multisig) wallets, treasuries, payments, and collections. With its on-ramp and off-ramp integration, users can purchase digital assets directly with a regular debit card in minutes.

"MeanFi is the first platform of its kind to offer such a comprehensive suite of features for both individuals and organizations," said Imani. "We believe that MeanFi has the potential to revolutionize the way that people and businesses manage their finances."

