Insights on Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Size & Share To Hit USD 23620.6 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% Growth | Biologics Outsourcing Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Biologics Outsourcing market was worth around USD 11,285.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 23620.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Biologics Outsourcing market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Biologics Outsourcing market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Biologics Outsourcing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Biologics Outsourcing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Biologics Outsourcing Market was valued approximately USD 11,285.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 23620.6 Million by 2028.

North America is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period. Increasing investments on research and development activities in North America is expected to be a prominent driver through 2028.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Biologics Outsourcing market in the global Biologics Outsourcing industry landscape over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Biologics Outsourcing Market By Type (Antibodies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody Drug Conjugates, Others, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Others), By Source (Human, Microbial, Others), By Application (Stem Cell Research, Vaccine Development, Tissue Related Products development, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Biologics Outsourcing Market: Overview

Biologics Outsourcing services are expected to see a massive increase in popularity over the forecast period owing to rising investments in biotechnology research and development activities across the world. Biologics are drugs that are directly procured from living organisms and are extensively used in the treatment of multiple chronic diseases across the world.

These drugs are seeing a substantial increase in demand and are expected to be highly popular over the forecast period. They are also seeing an increase in use for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases which have massively increased in incidence over the past few years.

Biologics Outsourcing companies are expected to see good growth in business and revenue over the forecast period as the advancements in the healthcare sector boost. An increasing geriatric population is also expected to boost the market for Biologics Outsourcing over the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Biologics Outsourcing Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Focus on Healthcare to Boost growth.

Advancements in the healthcare industry have been prevalent across the world and this trend is expected to majorly boost the Biologics Outsourcing market potential over the forecast period. The Biologics Outsourcing market is also expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising instances of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, etc. increasing geriatric population across the world will also favor the Biologics Outsourcing market potential through 2028. Rising spending on research and development activities by healthcare companies and governments as well are expected to boost the Biologics Outsourcing market potential over the forecast period.

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

The global Biologics Outsourcing market is segregated based on type, source, application, and region.

By type, the market is divided into Antibodies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody Drug Conjugates, Others, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, and Others. The vaccine segment is anticipated to see high growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for vaccines for multiple diseases.

By Application, the Biologics Outsourcing market is segmented into Stem Cell Research, Vaccine Development, Tissue Related Products development, and Others. The stem cell research and vaccine development segments are projected to see high demand over the forecast period owing to rising investments in this sector by multiple healthcare companies and governments.

List of Key Players of Biologics Outsourcing Market:

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Wuxi Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abzena Limited

GL Biochem Corporation

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 11,285.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 23620.6 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Catalent, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Wuxi Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Abzena Limited, GL Biochem Corporation Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

In 2019 - Bristol Meyers Squibb a leading name in the healthcare industry announced an investment of USD 900 million in its research and development division to advance research capabilities for multiple factors such as biologics as well.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific region has the second-largest market share.

The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure the Biologics Outsourcing market in North America is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period. Increasing investments on research and development activities in North America is expected to be a prominent driver through 2028. Rising support from the government, increasing adoption of technology in healthcare, favorable reimbursement initiatives, and increasing demand for quality diagnostics and treatment are other factors that will drive the Biologics Outsourcing market growth over the forecast period. The United States is anticipated to be the most lucrative country in this region through 2028. Europe is anticipated to follow North America and be the second largest market for Biologics Outsourcing in the global landscape. Increasing research and development activities will also favor Biologics Outsourcing market growth through 2028.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Biologics Outsourcing market in the global Biologics Outsourcing industry landscape over the forecast period.

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market is segmented as follows:

Biologics Outsourcing Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Others

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Others

Biologics Outsourcing Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Human

Microbial

Others

Biologics Outsourcing Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Stem Cell Research

Vaccine Development

Tissue Related Products development

Others

Biologics Outsourcing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

