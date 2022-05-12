

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 2022 May 12 marked another tragic milestone in the history of the worst pandemic that rattled the United States - the number of American lives that the coronavirus claimed crossed the one million mark.



Although some of the prominent Covid data tracking agencies have not counted up to that mark, a statement from President Joe Biden Thursday says, 'Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to Covid-19'.



'We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before,' says the statement issued by the White House.



However, the latest Covid death toll compiled by Johns Hopkins University and the New York Times lags behind the official tally.



With 749 Covid deaths reporting on Wednesday, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 999,009, as per Johns Hopkins' latest data.



With a recently unprecedented 167099 new cases reporting on the same day, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 82,227,408.



Pennsylvania reported the most number of cases - 21,712 - while Georgia recorded the most casualties - 107.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 20 percent in the last fortnight, while 12 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



19,694 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2178 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



81,107,296 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,287,778 Americans, or 66.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.6 percent of people above 65.



46.1 percent of the eligible population, or 101,451,546 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2591 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6258830.







