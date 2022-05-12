Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
WKN: A0M4YJ ISIN: CNE1000003P2 Ticker-Symbol: LSJ 
Frankfurt
12.05.22
08:02 Uhr
0,048 Euro
-0,004
-7,77 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
12.05.2022 | 17:22
72 Leser
Yiling Pharmaceutical: Lianhua Qingwen Approved in Nigeria

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical disclosed Wednesday that it had received the medicine approval document for Lianhua Qingwen Capsules from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria. The Product Category is Herbal and Nutraceuticals.

Lianhua Qingwen is one of Yiling's leading products. As a drug included in China's national essential medicines list and the catalog of medicines covered by China's national medical insurance system, Lianhua Qingwen has been selected for the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocols for COVID-19 Patients (4th-9th Editions) issued by China's National Health Commission, and widely used in the designated hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

As of now, Lianhua Qingwen has been granted market access in nearly 30 countries and regions. It has been approved COVID-19 indications in Kuwait; in July 2021, it has been adopted as a treatment in the COVID-19 patients' self-care protocol at home by the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

As the largest economic entity (GDP of USD 432.3 Billion in 2020) and most populous country (206 million people) in Africa, Nigeria is the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and becomes the 8th African country that has approved Lianhua Qingwen.

