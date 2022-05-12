Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
12.05.22
08:10 Uhr
0,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 18:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Decision on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG regasification revenue upper limit for the year 2023

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 12 May 2022 adopted the decision on the upper limit for revenue that the Company is allowed to earn from liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) regasification activities for 2023, which is 44.3 percent higher than 2022 (EUR 31.4 million) and amounts to EUR 45.3 million.

The growth of LNG regasification revenue upper limit for 2023 compared to 2022 is mainly influenced by: 1) the forecasted increase in the cost of emission allowances due to higher price and growing demand as a result of higher utilization of LNG terminal; 2) the increase of LNG terminal costs due to the planned and periodically performed compulsory repairs, compensation of which shall be spread evenly over 2023 - 2024 period; 3) in the year 2022 the repayment of surplus of collected income earned in 2020 reduced the revenue upper limit for LNG regasification activities by EUR 7.1 million in 2022.

Included in the upper limit of LNG regasification revenue for 2023 is the estimated return on investment in LNG terminal infrastructure in the amount of EUR 1.6 million (EUR 1.7 million in 2022), which is calculated applying the forecasted rate of return of 4.14 percent, the same that was approved by the Council for 2022.

For more information on the decision adopted by the Council, please visit the website https://www.regula.lt/en/Pages/updates.aspx.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.