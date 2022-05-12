Electric Power Research Institute to Present Second Keynote at June's Process Heating & Cooling Show; Several Education Sessions to be Offered via Broadcast Live

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Perry Stephens, Principal Technical Leader at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will present Cleaner, Greener & Safer - Electrifying the Process Heating & Cooling Industries on the 2nd morning of the upcoming Process Heating & Cooling Show taking place June 15-16, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. This new trade show and conference will bring together numerous industries including oil and gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food beverages, packaging and plastics, to name a few, where attendees will learn about the effective application of heat, or the removal of it via cooling. For early bird registration, click here and sign up before May 31, 2022.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) through its Electrification Program and Low Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), has undertaken focused research on commercial and emerging electric technologies, emerging alternate energy carrier (AEC) fuels and carbon capture pathways aimed at the achievement of economy-wide end-use decarbonization goals. In this presentation, Perry Stephens, EPRI Principal Technical Leader, will discuss the current state of industrial electrification/decarbonization technologies and the roadmap to achieve deep decarbonization by 2050, highlighting specific initiatives and measures that can be evaluated adopted throughout the industrial sector for process heating.

"Our educational advisory board has developed a stellar conference to complement our vibrant trade show floor and we are excited to welcome Perry Stephens and dozens of other subject matter experts who will share their expertise in educational programming," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media, publishers of Process Heating and Process Cooling. "Prior to the keynote, Linda Becker, Education Director, will present the Process Heating & Cooling Innovation Award which recognizes the innovation application of technical expertise or experience with industrial process heating and cooling equipment, projects or efforts to reduce costs, improve thermal processing efficiency and increase safety."

On Wednesday, June 15 the event will kick off with an opening day keynote by Omar S. Nashashibi, The Franklin Partnership who will discuss what government means for the process industries today. Following the presentation, three of the education sessions will be broadcast live. At 10:30 am CT Ken Leibig of Omega Engineering will present High Accuracy Non-Invasive Temperature Sensing in the Process Industry. At 11:30 am CT Mark Heuchert from Dräger Inc., will present Dräger: Introducing New Innovations for the Heating and Cooling Industries. At 3:30 pm CT Sean Lobdell from Cleaver-Brooks will present Steam Applications, Terminology, and How to Achieve Best Results. One more session will be broadcasted live on Thursday, June 16 at 1:00 pm CT presented by Matteo Iobbi of Frascold USA titled Use of Propane as Refrigerant in Process Chillers - A Case Study. Click here to register for these broadcast live sessions for free!

The inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show will offer a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education, and dynamic networking opportunities. The trade show will feature Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Association Partners: AMCA, IHEA, IIAR, RETA; Education Sponsors: Cleaver-Brooks, Control Instrument Corp., Dräger Inc., Environmental Energy Services Corp. and Frascold USA; in addition to dozens of other companies. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorships, contact Susan Heinauer at heinauers@bnpmedia.com or Frank Prokos at prokosf@bnpmedia.com or visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. https://www.process-heating.com/

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. https://www.process-cooling.com/

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

