ActivePure Medical Sponsors a Chapter of Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society Annual Professional Development

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, LLC, will be the gold sponsor and an exhibitor of the 2022 Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society Newfoundland and Labrador chapter professional development conference, "On the Path to Normal." In addition to sponsoring the event, ActivePure Medical's VP of Clinical Affairs and Medical Liaison, Caitlin Stowe, MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC, will be a session presenter. The event will be on May 15 and 16 at the Capital Hotel in St. John's in Newfoundland.

The Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society (CHES) is a nonprofit organization with chapters established in most Canadian provinces. The CHES NL chapter encompasses all four Regional Health Authorities in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Attendees at this event will include healthcare professionals such as engineering consultants, vendors, infection control practitioners and coordinators.

"ActivePure Medical is excited to sponsor and attend the Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society's event and share our technology's innovations and changes in the healthcare industry," said Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical. "The last few years have seen major changes and new implementations in the industry for this much-needed technology. We are excited for Caitlin Stowe to share the importance and capabilities for improving the environment of care for patients and healthcare workers."

Stowe, will present an hour-long session on the "Old School Pathogens vs. New Technology for Environmental Disinfection." The presentation will highlight the importance of a bundled approach to reduce infection causing pathogens, especially in between cleaning and disinfection practices. Stowe's presentation will touch on the evolution of cleaning and disinfecting the environment of care with enhanced technologies and the advantages and disadvantages of implementing these technologies. Stowe has over 12 years of experience in infection prevention roles and has dedicated her career to working in the healthcare industry for over 20 years.

"The provincial Chapter conferences and professional development seminars are great opportunities which provide the tools and resources for our members to learn about the latest health technology and engineering innovations," said Colin Marsh, chapter chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of CHES. "ActivePure Medical is a great example of innovation and how the company has responded to change in a creative way. Their creative technology demonstrates their commitment to meeting customers' needs through product quality with new concepts and knowledge. ActivePure works collaboratively with teams like Facilities Management to emphasize the importance of air quality, air purification and how to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses throughout hospitals and other clinical environments."

ActivePure Medical manufactures continuous, proactive and automated full-facility technology and provides services to healthcare facilities and hospitals for infection prevention. The division was launched as the exclusive healthcare provider in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received clearance as a Class II Medical Device from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Event attendees will have the opportunity to experience ActivePure's added layer of protection during the conference and learn more about the possibilities with continuous and automated disinfection technology.

About ActivePure Medical, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The ActivePure Medical units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory and healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

