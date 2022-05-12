

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) announced Loss for first quarter of -$73.55 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$73.55 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$27.07 million, or -$0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 124.3% to $71.52 million from $31.88 million last year.



Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$73.55 Mln. vs. -$27.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.32 vs. -$0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $71.52 Mln vs. $31.88 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $230-250 Mln



