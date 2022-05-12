Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Jabbo Capital Corp. (TSXV: JAB.P) ("Jabbo") announces the termination of the letter of intent dated January 24, 2022 between Jabbo and BPG Metals Corp. pursuant to a Termination and Mutual Release Agreement dated May 11, 2022. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the common shares of Jabbo will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on May 17, 2022.

Jabbo will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

