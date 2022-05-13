Transparency Market Research: Blinds and Shades Market Size Worth US$ 18 Bn by 2031 | CAGR: 4%: Notes TMR Study

Rapid urbanization in developing nations are leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global blinds and shades market

Major players operating in the global blinds and shades market are increasing R&D activities in order to develop innovative products

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The global blinds and shades market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, highlights a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Roman blinds are gaining immense popularity, owing to their ability to offer excellent window dressing solutions for dining rooms, washrooms, and kitchens. Moreover, other advanced products, including automated, motorized, and patterned blinds and shades are being popularized, as they can provide safety, convenience, and programmable advantages, states TMR research report on the global blinds and shades market.

The global blinds and shades market is estimated to experience rise in demand for cellular blinds or honeycomb blinds developed using varied fabrics, owing to the increasing trend of using energy-efficient insulating products.

The blinds and shades market in Asia Pacific is estimated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to surge in the use of blinds and shades from many emerging economies in the region. Furthermore, increase in spending power of major population from developing nations and expansion of the regional hospitality industry are expected to bolster the Asia Pacific blinds and shades market.

Blinds and Shades Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, the trend of designing the smaller and compact homes is increasing. As a result, consumers are increasing the demand for blinds and shades in order to refresh their homes and wall designs. Furthermore, these products are gaining immense popularity owing to their ability to control light, ventilation, and indoor temperatures during cold as well as hot conditions. These factors explain why the global blinds and shades market is expected to gain promising business prospects in the upcoming years.

With swift urbanization in several developing and developed nations, standard of living of major population in these nations is improving. This factor is resulting in rise in the utilization of Roman shades. Furthermore, the popularity of Roman shades is increasing across the globe, as they are available in varied colors and fabrics. Hence, an individual can select from a wide products range according to the aesthetics of their buildings. This factor suggests that the global blinds and shades market is estimated to expand at promising pace and gain a valuation of US$ 18 Bn by 2031.

Blinds and Shades Market: Growth Boosters

Rise need for security across commercial and residential places is resulting in increased demand for blinds and shades globally

Increase in efforts of players to provide trendy and customized products is expected to fuel the sales prospects in the blinds and shades market

Blinds and Shades Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the global blinds and shades market are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to developing innovative products, thereby expanding their product portfolio

Several companies in the blinds and shades market are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels and expanding their businesses in newer geographies. Hence, they are executing different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

Blinds and Shades Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Griesser AG

Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd.

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

Hunter Douglas NV

Lutron Electronics Company

Legrand

Nien Made Enterprise Co Ltd.

Mechoshade Systems LLC

Qmotion Shades

Persianas Canet S.A

Solarfective Products Limited

Schenker Storen AG

TOSO CO. LTD.

Springs Window Fashions, LLC

Blinds and Shades Market Segmentation

Product Type

Roller Shades

Vertical Shades/Blinds

Panel Blinds

Roman Shades/Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Honeycomb

Pleated Shades

Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

Fabric

Natural

Synthetic

Operating System

Manual

Automated

Application

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Portal



eCommerce Portal

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

