13.05.2022
BigBlue Energy Releases New Emergency Power Source

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigBlue Energy Inc recently reached their crowd funding goal for their newest Kickstarter campaign: BigBlue Cellpowa2500 All-In-One Emergency Power Source. Their newest campaign offers special enhancements which includes the ability to upgrade the 3x DC7909 ports of Cellpowa 2500 to 1x XT60 solar input port. These units recharge up to 80% within only 1.5 hours and feature components such as a car charging port, GPS positioning, solar charging technology, USB-C outputs and more. With the Cellpowa2500, BigBlue has you covered for all of your portable power needs.

This 24/7 uninterruptible power supply features a maximum of 1200W solar input and contains output ranges from 2500W to 5000W. Even with the large scale of power output, the Cellpowa2500 is actually the smallest 1800Wh LiFePO4 Power Station utilized for power outages and outdoor adventures. Because of the small size, this extra compact and super portable power source can easily travel or slip into any space you need - the dimensions totalling only 384*274*325mm (15.12*10.79*12.8in) and weighing a little over 25 kilos (55 lbs).

The Kickstarter campaign offers multiple different tiers for customers to pledge toward. The Cellpowa2500 is sold on Kickstarter at $1,299.99, which is $0.7/Wh, and includes charging cables and an accessory bag. For customers interested in the solar power charging option, multiple tiers are available: for $649 and above, backers of the campaign can purchase additional Solarpowa400 panels, which still saves them up to 42% off of the retail price. The final tier includes the aforementioned items plus the addition of 3 Solarpowa400 panels for $2,999.99, which is 45% off their normal retail price. Many options are only available until the Kickstarter Special pricing ends - don't wait to check out the Kickstarter campaign. The Kickstarter campaign is fully funded and will continue to be available online until May 19, 2022.

Each purchase includes a 24 month warranty, lifetime after-sales service and local warehouse delivery.

BigBlueEnergyInc,headquarteredinSpokane, Washington,professionally manufacturesportablesolargeneratorswithmore than1,000employees.BigBlueremainstheleader inthefieldofportablepowerstationsolutionsaswellasmanufacturing, development andsales ofportable LiFePO4 energy storage and solar panels, andfoldable solar chargers. Learn more about BigBlue by visiting https://bigblue-tech.com.

Contact:
marketing@ibigblue.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816672/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816673/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816674/DSC_7970.jpg

