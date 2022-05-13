Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP today announced that James Esterkin will rejoin the Real Estate Practice as a Partner in the Firm's London office.

James advises private equity sponsors and other investors in connection with the financing of U.K. and European real estate and related assets. He specializes in complex real estate acquisition and development financing, non-performing loan financing arrangements and the restructuring of real estate-related secured debt.

"We are very pleased to welcome James back to our team in London," said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "James has a unique blend of skills across the real estate sector with experience in all sub-real estate asset classes and European geographies that will be of tremendous value to our clients."

For nearly 45 years, Simpson Thacher's London office has advised clients on a wide range of transactions and legal matters throughout Europe. With approximately 185 attorneys, the office offers a team of English and U.S.-trained lawyers advising clients on a broad array of corporate transactions and legal disputes. The Firm's London Real Estate Practice regularly advises on some of the largest and most complex matters throughout Europe. Recent work includes representing Blackstone Real Estate Partners in connection with nearly all of their financings in the region, across more than 20 jurisdictions and all real estate subsectors, as well as other real estate sponsors, including KKR and Apollo, on almost all of their European sponsor-side real estate finance work. Among its many highlights, the Firm recently advised Blackstone on its €21 billion recapitalization of Mileway-the largest-ever private real estate transaction.

"James will be an excellent addition to our team," said Tom Lloyd, who leads the Firm's Real Estate Finance team in the London office. "His extensive experience advising private equity sponsors for almost his entire career will enhance the offerings of our growing real estate finance practice."

London office Managing Partner Jason Glover noted, "James has established himself as a prominent advisor to an impressive roster of real estate sponsors. He is an exceptional match for our real estate finance capabilities in London."

"Simpson Thacher is renowned for providing outstanding, innovative advice to the world's most sophisticated sponsors in the real estate sector," said James. "I'm thrilled to be returning to the Firm and am excited to further push forward the growth of the Real Estate Finance team in London."

James was previously a Partner in the London office of Kirkland Ellis LLP, beginning in 2017. Prior to that, he worked on Simpson Thacher's London Real Estate team as an Associate from 2013 to 2017. He received his LPC, with distinction, and an LL.M. in International Legal Practice from University of Law, London, and his LL.B. in Law from University of Nottingham. James received a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from University of Westminster.

ABOUT SIMPSON THACHER

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP (www.simpsonthacher.com) is one of the world's leading international law firms. The Firm was established in 1884 and has more than 1,000 lawyers. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., the Firm provides coordinated legal advice and transactional capability to clients around the globe.

