- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen Q1 revenue NOK 6,809 million vs. estimate NOK 7,120 million.
|AF Gruppen ASA: AF Gruppen sees strong growth and a record-high order backlog for the first quarter of 2022
|AF Gruppen Q1 Pretax Profit NOK 209 Million vs. Estimate NOK 299 Million
|AF Gruppen ASA: Annual Report 2021 available in English
|AF Gruppen ASA: Building apartment project in Lørenskog
|AF Gruppen ASA: Invitation to presentation of the Q1 2022 results
