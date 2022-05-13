

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Friday that its first-half earnings per share increased to 1.44 euros from prior year's 1.12 euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased to 177.3 million euros from last year's 162.7 million euros. The EBIT margin decreased slightly to 20.7 percent from previous year's 21.2 percent. Adjusted EBIT margin was 21.2 percent, compared to prior year's 21.4 percent last year.



Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of 855.4 million euros, 11.5 percent higher than last year's 767.4 million euros. Revenue growth adjusted for currency effects was 10.7 percent.



Order intake rose 30.7 percent to 1.06 billion euros from prior year's 812.9 million euros.



Further, the company maintained outlook for fiscal year 2022.



Revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market. The EBIT margin is expected to range between 19-21 percent.







