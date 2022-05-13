

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its first quarter net profit climbed to 3.95 billion euros from 936 million euros in the previous year. The increase was primarily driven by the sale of 50 percent of the FTTH company GlasfaserPlus to IFM and the completion of the transaction in the Netherlands.



Adjusted net profit increased by 86.3 percent to 2.2 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL grew 6.8 percent year-over-year to 9.9 billion euros.



Revenue for the first quarter increased 6.2 percent year-over-year to 28 billion euros, with service revenues growing even faster by 10 percent.



In organic terms - adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group - revenue increased by 1.7 percent, service revenue by 4.7 percent, and adjusted EBITDA AL by 2.4 percent.



The company now expects to post adjusted EBITDA AL of more than 36.6 billion euros in 2022, up from the previous guidance of around 36.5 billion euros. Free cash flow AL, which was expected to amount to around 10 billion euros, is now expected to exceed 10 billion euros.







