- (PLX AI) - Bergman & Beving Q4 EBITA SEK 88 million.
- • Q4 EBITA margin 7.3%
- • Q4 net income SEK 53 million
Bergman & Beving's Financial Report 1 April 2021-31 March 2022
|Bergman & Beving Q4 Revenue SEK 1,205 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,230 Million
Bergman & Beving acquires Retco
Bergman & Beving acquires Retco
Bergman & Beving has today acquired all shares in Retco Oy. Retco is one of Finland's leading players in mechanised and automated welding technology...
Bergman & Beving acquires BSafe
Bergman & Beving acquires BSafe
The Workplace Safety division within Bergman & Beving has today acquired 80 percent of the shares in the Norwegian company group BSafe, consisting...
|Bergman & Beving Q3 Net Income SEK 51 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bergman & Beving Q3 revenue SEK 1,163 million.• Q3 EBITA SEK 84 million• Q3 EBITA margin 7.2%
|BERGMAN & BEVING AB
|11,160
|0,00 %