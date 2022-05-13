

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday amid signs that U.S. inflation could be past the peak and that the Fed would be content with a plan to raise rates by 50 bps at each of the next two policy meetings.



Jerome Powell, who has been confirmed by Senate for a second 4-year term as Fed Chair, said in an interview that the battle to control inflation would 'include some pain' and the U.S. central bank would manage to tighten borrowing costs without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.



Asian markets were mostly up after Wall Street stocks ended mixed Thursday following another day of volatile trading.



Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after Beijing officials denied rumors of sweeping, Shanghai-style lockdown measures.



The dollar edged down but held near a 20-year high. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered around 2.884 percent while Bitcoin gained around 5 percent after plunging below $30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since July.



Oil prices rose about 2 percent in Asian trade but headed for their first weekly decline in three weeks on demand concerns.



U.S. stocks seesawed before ending narrowly mixed overnight after wholesale prices showed another increase and initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose, raising more concerns about a potential pullback in spending that could crimp economic growth.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally higher, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the Dow eased 0.3 percent.



European stocks declined on Thursday amid worries that faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening might tip the global economy into recession.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.8 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.6 percent.







