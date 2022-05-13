Regulatory News:

Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program

Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 15,500 ordinary shares of Azelis in the period from 6 May 2022 until 12 May 2022.

Date Number

of shares Total

amount

(EUR) Average

price (EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest

price (EUR) Trading

venue 6 May 2022 3,000 71,814.30 23.9381 23.8000 24.0200 Euronext Brussels 9 May 2022 5,000 115,508.50 23.1017 22.5000 23.8600 Euronext Brussels 10 May 2022 5,500 125,978.05 22.9051 22.2200 23.4800 Euronext Brussels 11 May 2022 2,000 44,982.20 22.4911 22.3400 23.0000 Euronext Brussels Total 15,500 358,283.05 23.1150

Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 133,400 shares for a total amount of EUR 2,998,901.07. This corresponds to 0.057 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.

An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

