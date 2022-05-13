Xavier Dubois to expound on elements of a sound financial reporting infrastructure for decisioning and analytics

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) Director of Technology Product Management Xavier Dubois will participate in a panel discussion, "Between Regulations and Societal Pressure for Climate Change: What are the Requirements for the Decarbonisation of Bank Balance Sheets?" as part of the L'Agefi Banques et Finance Verte conference from 5-7:30 pm Tuesday, May 17 at Livepoint, Paris.

Dubois will be joined by fellow panelists Sylvie Goulard, Deputy Governor, Banque de France; Etienne Barel, Chief Operating Officer, Federation Bancaire Français; and Nathanael Sebbag, Partner, Head of Finance Risk Advisory ESG/Climate Risk Service Leader, Avantage Reply France.

Their session is one of four roundtable debates led by L'Agefi journalists, along with a keynote address, exploring the climate dividends availed to investors who finance the reduction of carbon emissions through innovation. Each roundtable explores elements of Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) sustainability standards, looking at regulatory requirements, environmental and climate issues, and the methodologies for measuring risks and the environmental footprint of banks.

Wolters Kluwer is a co-sponsor of this year's event. Registration for the event is available at the L'Agefi website.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer FRR's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes Wolters Kluwer's Regulatory Update Service. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management solution, meanwhile, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

