Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

13 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 354.385 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 362 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 347.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,630,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,461,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 230 362.00 08:12:41 00058849053TRLO0 LSE 479 360.50 08:16:49 00058849411TRLO0 LSE 1586 360.50 08:16:49 00058849410TRLO0 LSE 72 360.50 08:18:35 00058849575TRLO0 LSE 1566 360.50 08:19:05 00058849641TRLO0 LSE 1015 360.50 08:19:05 00058849640TRLO0 LSE 590 360.50 08:19:05 00058849639TRLO0 LSE 1339 360.50 08:19:05 00058849663TRLO0 LSE 65 360.50 08:19:05 00058849662TRLO0 LSE 72 360.50 08:19:05 00058849661TRLO0 LSE 1478 358.50 08:22:46 00058850250TRLO0 LSE 1273 359.00 08:27:30 00058850549TRLO0 LSE 264 359.00 08:27:30 00058850548TRLO0 LSE 1601 358.50 08:34:26 00058851073TRLO0 LSE 2569 355.50 08:34:26 00058851074TRLO0 LSE 1692 356.00 08:34:46 00058851092TRLO0 LSE 1570 356.00 08:34:46 00058851091TRLO0 LSE 1538 356.00 08:34:46 00058851090TRLO0 LSE 2289 356.50 08:34:46 00058851089TRLO0 LSE 452 356.50 08:34:46 00058851095TRLO0 LSE 400 356.50 08:34:46 00058851094TRLO0 LSE 300 356.50 08:34:46 00058851093TRLO0 LSE 328 357.00 08:36:21 00058851194TRLO0 LSE 1174 357.00 08:36:21 00058851193TRLO0 LSE 806 356.50 08:36:41 00058851236TRLO0 LSE 261 356.50 08:36:41 00058851235TRLO0 LSE 442 356.50 08:36:41 00058851234TRLO0 LSE 168 356.50 08:36:41 00058851233TRLO0 LSE 675 358.00 08:58:20 00058852288TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 08:58:20 00058852287TRLO0 LSE 134 358.00 08:58:20 00058852286TRLO0 LSE 1452 357.50 08:59:21 00058852314TRLO0 LSE 60 357.50 08:59:21 00058852313TRLO0 LSE 1576 357.50 09:15:33 00058852757TRLO0 LSE 1517 356.50 09:20:38 00058852978TRLO0 LSE 136 355.50 09:30:15 00058853350TRLO0 LSE 519 355.50 09:30:33 00058853358TRLO0 LSE 730 355.50 09:30:33 00058853357TRLO0 LSE 1484 355.00 09:42:24 00058853850TRLO0 LSE 1476 355.00 10:03:40 00058854785TRLO0 LSE 390 354.50 10:07:06 00058854958TRLO0 LSE 600 354.50 10:07:06 00058854957TRLO0 LSE 430 354.50 10:07:06 00058854956TRLO0 LSE 1380 354.00 10:13:36 00058855266TRLO0 LSE 1505 354.00 10:22:25 00058855546TRLO0 LSE 351 352.50 10:43:07 00058856597TRLO0 LSE 1084 352.50 10:43:07 00058856598TRLO0 LSE 47 352.50 11:19:08 00058858139TRLO0 LSE 136 352.50 11:21:11 00058858211TRLO0 LSE 1311 352.50 11:21:17 00058858212TRLO0 LSE 400 354.50 11:32:00 00058858677TRLO0 LSE 400 354.50 11:36:16 00058858876TRLO0 LSE 662 354.50 11:39:27 00058858966TRLO0 LSE 623 354.00 11:50:10 00058859213TRLO0 LSE 926 354.00 11:50:10 00058859212TRLO0 LSE 1588 354.50 11:50:10 00058859214TRLO0 LSE 344 354.00 12:05:02 00058859561TRLO0 LSE 1099 354.00 12:11:53 00058859777TRLO0 LSE 254 354.00 12:11:53 00058859776TRLO0 LSE 159 354.00 12:11:53 00058859775TRLO0 LSE 399 354.00 12:11:53 00058859774TRLO0 LSE 730 354.00 12:11:53 00058859773TRLO0 LSE 1634 353.50 12:20:56 00058859971TRLO0 LSE 1521 353.50 12:29:33 00058860241TRLO0 LSE 598 353.00 12:35:16 00058860358TRLO0 LSE 600 353.00 12:35:16 00058860357TRLO0 LSE 461 353.00 12:35:16 00058860356TRLO0 LSE 41 353.00 12:47:24 00058860711TRLO0 LSE 685 353.00 12:47:24 00058860710TRLO0 LSE 1475 352.00 13:02:39 00058861541TRLO0 LSE 1421 352.50 13:23:00 00058862149TRLO0 LSE 121 352.00 13:23:04 00058862159TRLO0 LSE 1385 352.00 13:23:04 00058862158TRLO0 LSE 652 351.00 13:37:32 00058862968TRLO0 LSE 203 351.00 13:37:32 00058862967TRLO0 LSE 26 351.00 13:37:32 00058862966TRLO0 LSE 400 351.00 13:37:32 00058862965TRLO0 LSE 1661 349.50 13:47:36 00058863266TRLO0 LSE 135 349.50 14:03:16 00058864027TRLO0 LSE 713 349.50 14:03:16 00058864026TRLO0 LSE 209 349.50 14:03:16 00058864025TRLO0 LSE 153 349.50 14:03:16 00058864024TRLO0 LSE 1548 349.50 14:10:49 00058864430TRLO0 LSE 1396 348.50 14:16:58 00058864733TRLO0 LSE 1592 349.00 14:30:28 00058865723TRLO0 LSE 764 348.50 14:30:35 00058865734TRLO0 LSE 730 348.50 14:30:35 00058865735TRLO0 LSE 1492 348.00 14:41:29 00058866736TRLO0 LSE 507 347.50 14:41:48 00058866772TRLO0 LSE 107 347.50 14:41:48 00058866771TRLO0 LSE 54 347.50 14:41:48 00058866770TRLO0 LSE 62 347.50 14:41:48 00058866769TRLO0 LSE 730 347.50 14:41:48 00058866768TRLO0 LSE 67 347.50 14:41:48 00058866773TRLO0 LSE 618 350.00 14:55:52 00058868156TRLO0 LSE 444 350.00 14:55:52 00058868155TRLO0 LSE 320 350.00 14:55:52 00058868154TRLO0 LSE 424 349.50 15:00:30 00058868559TRLO0 LSE 1207 349.50 15:00:30 00058868558TRLO0 LSE 549 352.50 15:15:02 00058869886TRLO0 LSE 435 352.50 15:15:02 00058869885TRLO0 LSE 456 352.50 15:15:42 00058870056TRLO0 LSE 495 352.50 15:15:42 00058870055TRLO0 LSE 204 353.50 15:23:53 00058871144TRLO0 LSE 428 353.50 15:23:53 00058871143TRLO0 LSE 351 353.50 15:23:53 00058871142TRLO0 LSE 887 353.00 15:25:05 00058871283TRLO0 LSE 542 353.00 15:25:05 00058871282TRLO0 LSE 400 353.00 15:29:12 00058871694TRLO0 LSE 434 353.00 15:30:12 00058871823TRLO0 LSE 400 353.00 15:30:12 00058871822TRLO0 LSE 118 352.50 15:30:23 00058871846TRLO0 LSE 1399 352.50 15:30:23 00058871847TRLO0 LSE 411 352.50 15:32:25 00058872059TRLO0 LSE 4144 352.50 15:36:13 00058872359TRLO0 LSE 680 355.00 15:53:02 00058873890TRLO0 LSE 372 355.00 15:53:02 00058873889TRLO0 LSE 69 355.00 15:53:02 00058873888TRLO0 LSE 156 355.00 15:54:29 00058874033TRLO0 LSE 31 355.00 15:54:29 00058874032TRLO0 LSE 795 355.00 15:54:29 00058874031TRLO0 LSE 421 355.00 15:54:29 00058874030TRLO0 LSE 842 355.50 16:00:07 00058874611TRLO0 LSE 730 355.50 16:00:07 00058874610TRLO0 LSE 488 356.50 16:06:12 00058875271TRLO0 LSE 135 357.00 16:08:36 00058875602TRLO0 LSE 870 356.50 16:08:36 00058875604TRLO0 LSE 730 356.50 16:08:36 00058875603TRLO0 LSE 1664 356.50 16:13:36 00058876113TRLO0 LSE 1369 356.50 16:13:36 00058876112TRLO0 LSE 229 356.50 16:19:35 00058876776TRLO0 LSE 600 356.50 16:19:35 00058876775TRLO0 LSE 197 356.50 16:19:35 00058876774TRLO0 LSE 287 357.00 16:22:31 00058877162TRLO0 LSE 730 357.00 16:22:31 00058877161TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com