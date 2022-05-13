Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
13.05.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 12

13 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 354.385 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 362 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 347.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,630,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,461,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
230362.00 08:12:4100058849053TRLO0LSE
479360.50 08:16:4900058849411TRLO0LSE
1586360.50 08:16:4900058849410TRLO0LSE
72360.50 08:18:3500058849575TRLO0LSE
1566360.50 08:19:0500058849641TRLO0LSE
1015360.50 08:19:0500058849640TRLO0LSE
590360.50 08:19:0500058849639TRLO0LSE
1339360.50 08:19:0500058849663TRLO0LSE
65360.50 08:19:0500058849662TRLO0LSE
72360.50 08:19:0500058849661TRLO0LSE
1478358.50 08:22:4600058850250TRLO0LSE
1273359.00 08:27:3000058850549TRLO0LSE
264359.00 08:27:3000058850548TRLO0LSE
1601358.50 08:34:2600058851073TRLO0LSE
2569355.50 08:34:2600058851074TRLO0LSE
1692356.00 08:34:4600058851092TRLO0LSE
1570356.00 08:34:4600058851091TRLO0LSE
1538356.00 08:34:4600058851090TRLO0LSE
2289356.50 08:34:4600058851089TRLO0LSE
452356.50 08:34:4600058851095TRLO0LSE
400356.50 08:34:4600058851094TRLO0LSE
300356.50 08:34:4600058851093TRLO0LSE
328357.00 08:36:2100058851194TRLO0LSE
1174357.00 08:36:2100058851193TRLO0LSE
806356.50 08:36:4100058851236TRLO0LSE
261356.50 08:36:4100058851235TRLO0LSE
442356.50 08:36:4100058851234TRLO0LSE
168356.50 08:36:4100058851233TRLO0LSE
675358.00 08:58:2000058852288TRLO0LSE
600358.00 08:58:2000058852287TRLO0LSE
134358.00 08:58:2000058852286TRLO0LSE
1452357.50 08:59:2100058852314TRLO0LSE
60357.50 08:59:2100058852313TRLO0LSE
1576357.50 09:15:3300058852757TRLO0LSE
1517356.50 09:20:3800058852978TRLO0LSE
136355.50 09:30:1500058853350TRLO0LSE
519355.50 09:30:3300058853358TRLO0LSE
730355.50 09:30:3300058853357TRLO0LSE
1484355.00 09:42:2400058853850TRLO0LSE
1476355.00 10:03:4000058854785TRLO0LSE
390354.50 10:07:0600058854958TRLO0LSE
600354.50 10:07:0600058854957TRLO0LSE
430354.50 10:07:0600058854956TRLO0LSE
1380354.00 10:13:36 00058855266TRLO0LSE
1505354.00 10:22:2500058855546TRLO0LSE
351352.50 10:43:0700058856597TRLO0LSE
1084352.50 10:43:0700058856598TRLO0LSE
47352.50 11:19:0800058858139TRLO0LSE
136352.50 11:21:1100058858211TRLO0LSE
1311352.50 11:21:1700058858212TRLO0LSE
400354.50 11:32:0000058858677TRLO0LSE
400354.50 11:36:1600058858876TRLO0LSE
662354.50 11:39:2700058858966TRLO0LSE
623354.00 11:50:1000058859213TRLO0LSE
926354.00 11:50:1000058859212TRLO0LSE
1588354.50 11:50:1000058859214TRLO0LSE
344354.00 12:05:0200058859561TRLO0LSE
1099354.00 12:11:5300058859777TRLO0LSE
254354.00 12:11:5300058859776TRLO0LSE
159354.00 12:11:5300058859775TRLO0LSE
399354.00 12:11:5300058859774TRLO0LSE
730354.00 12:11:5300058859773TRLO0LSE
1634353.50 12:20:5600058859971TRLO0LSE
1521353.50 12:29:3300058860241TRLO0LSE
598353.00 12:35:1600058860358TRLO0LSE
600353.00 12:35:1600058860357TRLO0LSE
461353.00 12:35:1600058860356TRLO0LSE
41353.00 12:47:2400058860711TRLO0LSE
685353.00 12:47:2400058860710TRLO0LSE
1475352.00 13:02:3900058861541TRLO0LSE
1421352.50 13:23:0000058862149TRLO0LSE
121352.00 13:23:0400058862159TRLO0LSE
1385352.00 13:23:0400058862158TRLO0LSE
652351.00 13:37:3200058862968TRLO0LSE
203351.00 13:37:3200058862967TRLO0LSE
26351.00 13:37:3200058862966TRLO0LSE
400351.00 13:37:3200058862965TRLO0LSE
1661349.50 13:47:3600058863266TRLO0LSE
135349.50 14:03:1600058864027TRLO0LSE
713349.50 14:03:1600058864026TRLO0LSE
209349.50 14:03:1600058864025TRLO0LSE
153349.50 14:03:1600058864024TRLO0LSE
1548349.50 14:10:4900058864430TRLO0LSE
1396348.50 14:16:5800058864733TRLO0LSE
1592349.00 14:30:2800058865723TRLO0LSE
764348.50 14:30:3500058865734TRLO0LSE
730348.50 14:30:3500058865735TRLO0LSE
1492348.00 14:41:2900058866736TRLO0LSE
507347.50 14:41:4800058866772TRLO0LSE
107347.50 14:41:4800058866771TRLO0LSE
54347.50 14:41:4800058866770TRLO0LSE
62347.50 14:41:4800058866769TRLO0LSE
730347.50 14:41:4800058866768TRLO0LSE
67347.50 14:41:4800058866773TRLO0LSE
618350.00 14:55:5200058868156TRLO0LSE
444350.00 14:55:5200058868155TRLO0LSE
320350.00 14:55:5200058868154TRLO0LSE
424349.50 15:00:3000058868559TRLO0LSE
1207349.50 15:00:3000058868558TRLO0LSE
549352.50 15:15:0200058869886TRLO0LSE
435352.50 15:15:0200058869885TRLO0LSE
456352.50 15:15:4200058870056TRLO0LSE
495352.50 15:15:4200058870055TRLO0LSE
204353.50 15:23:5300058871144TRLO0LSE
428353.50 15:23:5300058871143TRLO0LSE
351353.50 15:23:5300058871142TRLO0LSE
887353.00 15:25:0500058871283TRLO0LSE
542353.00 15:25:0500058871282TRLO0LSE
400353.00 15:29:1200058871694TRLO0LSE
434353.00 15:30:1200058871823TRLO0LSE
400353.00 15:30:1200058871822TRLO0LSE
118352.50 15:30:2300058871846TRLO0LSE
1399352.50 15:30:2300058871847TRLO0LSE
411352.50 15:32:2500058872059TRLO0LSE
4144352.50 15:36:1300058872359TRLO0LSE
680355.00 15:53:0200058873890TRLO0LSE
372355.00 15:53:0200058873889TRLO0LSE
69355.00 15:53:0200058873888TRLO0LSE
156355.00 15:54:2900058874033TRLO0LSE
31355.00 15:54:2900058874032TRLO0LSE
795355.00 15:54:2900058874031TRLO0LSE
421355.00 15:54:2900058874030TRLO0LSE
842355.50 16:00:0700058874611TRLO0LSE
730355.50 16:00:0700058874610TRLO0LSE
488356.50 16:06:1200058875271TRLO0LSE
135357.00 16:08:3600058875602TRLO0LSE
870356.50 16:08:3600058875604TRLO0LSE
730356.50 16:08:3600058875603TRLO0LSE
1664356.50 16:13:3600058876113TRLO0LSE
1369356.50 16:13:3600058876112TRLO0LSE
229356.50 16:19:3500058876776TRLO0LSE
600356.50 16:19:3500058876775TRLO0LSE
197356.50 16:19:3500058876774TRLO0LSE
287357.00 16:22:3100058877162TRLO0LSE
730357.00 16:22:3100058877161TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

