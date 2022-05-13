Anzeige
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Board Update

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
(the "Company")
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Board Update

Maria Szczesna, an investment manager for the Company, and a member of the Barings EMEA Team, has decided to relinquish her portfolio management responsibilities to return to her home country for family reasons.

Maria will remain with the Company until July 2022, and we do not anticipate any portfolio management disruption, with the remaining co-portfolio managers, Matthias Siller and Adnan El-Araby, who have a combined experience of 36 years, continuing to share responsibilities.

The Board are very grateful for Maria's involvement in managing the Trust and have every confidence in the team going forward to continue to invest the portfolio in accordance with the mandate.

13 May 2022

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

