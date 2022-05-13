IKEA and SunPower have agreed to launched a new partnership in California in the fall.From pv magazine USA IKEA has launched a partnership with SunPower to deliver home solar solutions, starting in the fall in select markets in California. Members of the IKEA customer loyalty program will be able to purchase residential solar systems and battery energy storage at store locations. The partnership brings IKEA's strengths in retail and home living, and SunPower carries more than 35 years of solar industry experience. SunPower systems are backed by a 25-year warranty, covering everything from panels ...

