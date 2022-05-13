Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC PINK: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that the Company has imposed an Insider Blackout Period effective immediately, due to several major pending announcements regarding positive project milestones, and new deal joint ventures.

A blackout period in financial markets is a period of time when certain people - either executives, directors, employees, or both - are prohibited specifically from buying, or trading shares in the company or making changes to their pension plan investments. The blackout will remain until all news is released.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

