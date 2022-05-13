Trading suspension with Inbank 2026 subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-13 08:00 CEST -- AS Inbank will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bonds (ISIN code EE3300110964, ticker INBB070026A) for early redemption and interest payments on May 18, 2022 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Proceeding from the above, the bonds of AS Inbank (INBB070026A) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on May 13, 2022. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with AS Inbank bonds 2026 will be suspended starting Monday, on May 16, 2022, until redemption. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.