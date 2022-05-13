Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A2DS5J ISIN: SE0009806045 Ticker-Symbol: TE5 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2022 | 08:05
Terranet participates in Mangold's investor day on the theme Mobility Tech

Lund, May 13, 2022

Next Wednesday, May 18, Terranet will participate in Mangold's investor event on the theme mobility Tech. Acting CEO Göran Janson and Head of Development/CTO Nihat Küçük present the company and talk about how Terranet's ADAS-technology BlincVision can save lives in urban traffic.

The event is open to the public and is organized on site in central Stockholm. The event is also broadcast live on Nyhetsbyrån Direkt's channelsand on mangold.se.

Terranet will present at 11:45-12:15.

Register here

For more information, please contact
Thomas Falkenberg, CFO
Tel: +46 703 360 346
Email: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment

  • PM_Mobility Tech Day_18 maj 2022 - ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9885dce2-5b8a-4665-b583-c9fde476e516)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
