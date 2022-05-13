- (PLX AI) - Grenke targets leasing new business of around EUR 3.4 billion and net profit of approximately EUR 140 million in 2024.
- • This is to be achieved by strengthening international sales in the more than 30 countries
- • The Company also plans to expand its portfolio of lease objects
- • In order to maintain its traditionally high level of profitability while achieving its ambitious growth targets, the Company will rely on an even greater digitalization of its processes and cost efficiency
- • Says focusing on efficiency and consolidation in the countries where we have longstanding operations and have secured strong market shares
