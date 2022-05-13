- (PLX AI) - Kamux Q1 revenue EUR 237.3 million vs. estimate EUR 243 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 5.7 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.11
|08:10
|Kamux Q1 Adjusted EBIT EUR 5.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 6.5 Million
|05.05.
|Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation Interim Report for January-March 2022
|HELSINKI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation Interim Report for January-March 2022
Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March...
|21.04.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (21.04.2022)
|21.04.
|Kamux continues its international expansion -- 24th showroom in Sweden to be opened in Kalmar
|HELSINKI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press release April 21, 2022 at 09:00 (EET)
Kamux continues its international expansion - 24th showroom in Sweden to be...
|20.04.
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation and the Decisions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors
|HELSINKI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Meeting approved the Annual Accounts for the financial year...
|KAMUX OYJ
|8,800
|+1,21 %