Owning an electric vehicle can save drivers thousands of dollars per year, with $6,000 average savings over a vehicle's lifetime, but the savings are dependent on rebates, state fees, and the cost of gas and electricity.From pv magazine USA As gas prices escalate in the United States, many Americans are considering electric vehicles. The initial purchase price is a deal stopper for some, but when you look at the numbers, it appears that owning an electric vehicle is, in many US states, actually cheaper on a monthly basis than a gas-powered vehicle. A new study by Energy Innovation Policy and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...