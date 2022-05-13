Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (225/22)

Trading in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding paid subscription shares is to cease. The
last trading day is May 17, 2022. 

Short name:  EXPRS2 BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017780687
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 255124   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
