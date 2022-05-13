Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (225/22)

Trading in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is May 17, 2022. Short name: EXPRS2 BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017780687 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255124 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.