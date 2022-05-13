

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) or IIJ, an Internet-related network services provider, reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to owners of parent was 15.7 billion yen, up 61.4 percent from last year's 9.71 billion yen.



Operating profit was 23.5 billion yen, a growth of 65.3 percent percent from the previous year.



Total revenues for the period grew 6.3 percent to 226.3 billion yen from 213.00 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects attributable net profit of 17.5 billion yen, up 11.7 percent from last year; operating profit of 27.2 billion yen, up 15.5 percent; and revenues of 250 billion yen, up 10.5 percent year-over-year.



Further, the company updated three-year mid-term operating margin target for fiscal 2023 to 11.5 percent from previously expected over 10 percent. The revenue target remains unchanged from the initially announced, which is around 270.0 billion yen.



Further, the company revised year-end dividend forecast to 25 yen per share, from the initial forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year of 19.50 yen per share and the previous forecast of 23 yen per share which was revised on November 5, 2021.



Total annual dividend forecast for 2021 is 48 yen per share, higher than last year.



As for fiscal 2022, interim and year-end dividend forecasts are 29.25 yen and 29.25 yen per share, respectively. FY2022 total annual dividend forecast is 58.50 yen per share.



In Japan, Internet Initiative Japan shares were trading at 4,175 yen, up 12 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de