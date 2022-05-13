Zzoomm to provide full fibre connections in further seven new towns as a part of roll out to 1 million homes

Increasing network reach in Cheshire, Yorkshire and Staffordshire.

LONDON and BIRMINGHAM, England and YORK, England, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zzoomm, the rapidly growing full fibre operator, is to roll out its full fibre infrastructure to residential and business premises in a further seven market towns across England. Zzoomm is already building and providing full fibre connectivity and services to nine locations.

The seven new market towns are: Congleton, Northwich, Sandbach, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Stokesley, Great Ayton and Wombourne.

Matthew Hare, CEO Zzoomm commented:

"It's great to be announcing the next seven new market towns in our roll out and we are seeing strong up take of our full fibre offering across the areas in which we have already brought live."

"In just over two years we have launched in nine market towns. With the addition of these seven new market towns, we will be able to provide full fibre to over 250,000 homes and businesses. We are well advanced in our planning to roll out our service to a further 750,000 premises."

"We are proud that Zzoomm will be able to offer homes and businesses in these market towns a brilliant full fibre service with unmatched speeds that isn't reliant on the slow, unreliable copper used by other broadband providers in the area."

The addition of Congleton, Northwich and Sandbach to Zzoomm's existing development around Crewe will significantly strengthen the business' substantial investment in Cheshire and the Northwest.

Zzoomm's full fibre roll out in Staffordshire expands to Wombourne alongside neighbouring Zzoomm town, Cannock. The introduction of a reliable, gigafast broadband network will help to further attract talent and economic activity to residents of the town.

Sherburn in Elmet, Stokesley and Great Ayton complement Zzoomm's growing North Yorkshire presence, adding to Thirsk, Easingwold and Northallerton.

Zzoomm is already operating in Cannock, Crewe, Crowthorne, Easingwold, Henley on Thames, Hereford, Northallerton, Sandhurst and Thirsk.

