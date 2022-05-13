- (PLX AI) - Marimekko shares soared 9% at the open after earnings comfortably exceeded estimates.
- • Marimekko Q1 revenue EUR 36 million vs. estimate EUR 32 million, while Q1 EBITDA EUR 9.1 million vs. estimate EUR 7.3 million
- • Net sales were boosted both by a favorable trend in wholesale and retail sales in Finland as well as the good development of international net sales with sales growing in all market areas
- • Marimekko estimates that both retail and wholesale sales will increase in 2022 (unchanged guidance)
- • The top line growth was broad-based, and Marimekko was successful in protecting its profitability despite increasing costs, Carnegie said
- • Marimekko's share price had weakened significantly in 2022 together with other retail and consumer goods companies, and today's report yielded a strong positive share price reaction, analysts at Carnegie said
