Freitag, 13.05.2022
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: 914755 ISIN: SE0000470395 Ticker-Symbol: BGL 
Tradegate
12.05.22
14:44 Uhr
46,750 Euro
-0,300
-0,64 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for BioGaia AB (72/22)

Referring to the bulletin from BioGaia AB's annual general meeting, held on 6
May 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 18, 2022. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 BIOG B   
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000470395
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 17, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017769995
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 18, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
