- (PLX AI) - Fortum shares jumped 7% at the open after the stock was upgraded to buy at Danske, SEB and Carnegie.
- • The issues associated with the ongoing energy crisis are de-risked, with Fortum's Russia exit more than reflected in the share price, SEB said, lifting the stock to buy from hold, with price target up to EUR 19 from EUR 17
- • It's time to turn positive on Fortum as negative drivers fade, Danske said, lifting the stock to buy from hold, with price target up to EUR 18.50 from EUR 16.50
- • Legislative plans in Germany would clearly reduce the risk to Uniper in the event gas flows from Russia are cut, Danske said
- • Even without receiving compensation for exiting Russia, Fortum would benefit as its share of CO2-free generation would increase and political risk would decrease, analysts at Carnegie said, lifting the stock to buy from hold, with price target rasied to EUR 19 from EUR 17.50
