The lithium iron phosphate battery is sold with a storage capacity ranging between 7.1 kWh and 21.31 kWh, a voltage of 192 V to 576 V, and a nominal capacity of 37 Ah.Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar presented a new battery for residential applications at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week. Dubbed JKS-BXXX37-CS, the storage system is a floor-standing outdoor solution that can also be used in off-grid and hybrid setups. The lithium iron phosphate battery is sold with a storage capacity ranging between 7.1 kWh and 21.31 kWh, a nominal voltage of 192 V to 576 V, and a nominal ...

