New Zealand's transition to renewable energy has received a boost, as German investment manager Aquila Capital is teaming with renewable asset developer Far North Solar Farm to start construction on a 1 GW portfolio of large-scale PV projects.From pv magazine Australia Auckland-based renewables developer Far North Solar Farm (FNSF) said this week that it has partnered with German investment manager Aquila Capital to develop an estimated NZD 1 billion ($625.8 million) suite of large-scale solar PV projects across New Zealand's north and south islands. FNSF, which recently started building a 16 ...

