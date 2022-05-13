Sports company PUMA has started transferring goods from the port of Los Angeles to its warehouse in Torrance, CA, with a fully electric truck, an initiative, which is part of the company's strategy to reduce carbon emissions throughout its business.

The Freightliner truck, which is operated by PUMA's drayage partner NFI, is a first test vehicle. By the third quarter of 2022, the company expects to have five electric trucks in operation to carry goods from the port to the warehouse.

"For us this is a huge step towards cleaner logistics. Instead of using an LNG or a clean diesel truck, we can now shift goods from the port to the warehouse with no tailpipe emissions," said Helmut Leibbrandt, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management Logistics Americas.

The electric trucks delivering goods from the port to the Torrance distribution center are a further building block in PUMA's strategy to reduce carbon emissions in its entire business. Last month the company announced that it had reduced its own carbon emissions and those from purchased energy by 88% between 2017 and 2021. CO2 emissions also fell in the company's supply chain, the most carbon intensive part of its business, in spite of strong revenue growth in the same period.

"While electric vehicles are already quite common for passenger cars, electric trucking is only starting out," said John Amato, Senior Vice President at NFI. "We are excited that PUMA has been willing to join us in this project and to use this new technology in the company's day-to-day operations."

