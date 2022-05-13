DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.8163

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4853300

CODE: LESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 161469 EQS News ID: 1351795 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)